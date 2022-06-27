Following President Zelensky’s address to the G7 summit, leaders have issued a joint statement promising their ongoing support for Ukraine.

“We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” they said.

“As we do so, we commit to demonstrating global responsibility and solidarity through working to address the international impacts of Russia’s aggression, especially on the most vulnerable.”

We’ll be bringing you more from the meeting as we have it.

G7 leaders pledge to support Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’