Garth Niles Elected New Chairman of Carnival Bands Incorporated

CARNIVAL BANDS HAS NEW EXECUTIVE

The Carnival Bands Incorporated of St. Vincent and the Grenadines recently held its Triennial Conference at the Peace Memorial Hall in Kingstown on Tuesday October 22nd, 2024.

The Conference heard Reports from the National Executive; Chairman’s Address; several Motions were tabled, debated upon and passed.

A New National Executive was elected:-

Chairman – Mr Garth Niles

Deputy Chairman – Ms Alvern Cadogan

Secretary – Mrs Petra Pompey

Treasurer – Mr Leroy Rose Jr

Asst Secretary/Treasurer – Ms Alicia Sardine

Public Relations Officer – Mr Duane Jack

Band Leaders’ Representative – Mrs Verlene Ralph-James

Committee Members

Ms Cleopatra Weekes, Ms Kelly-Anne Neverson, Mr Jamal Jacobs

Immediate Past Chairman – Mr Hugh Raguette

The newly elected Chairman Niles addressed the audience outlining several initiatives he would like to see materialize with a priority placed on acquiring a home for Mas bands.

The Band Leaders’ Association was established in the decade of the 1960s and the CBI was incorporated in July 2019.