Garth Niles Elected New Chairman of Carnival Bands Incorporated

CARNIVAL BANDS HAS NEW EXECUTIVE
The Carnival Bands Incorporated of St. Vincent and the Grenadines recently held its Triennial Conference at the Peace Memorial Hall in Kingstown on Tuesday October 22nd, 2024.
The Conference heard Reports from the National Executive; Chairman’s Address; several Motions were tabled, debated upon and passed.
A New National Executive was elected:-
Chairman – Mr Garth Niles
Deputy Chairman – Ms Alvern Cadogan
Secretary – Mrs Petra Pompey
Treasurer – Mr Leroy Rose Jr
Asst Secretary/Treasurer – Ms Alicia Sardine
Public Relations Officer – Mr Duane Jack
Band Leaders’ Representative – Mrs Verlene Ralph-James
Committee Members
Ms Cleopatra Weekes, Ms Kelly-Anne Neverson, Mr Jamal Jacobs
Immediate Past Chairman – Mr Hugh Raguette
The newly elected Chairman Niles addressed the audience outlining several initiatives he would like to see materialize with a priority placed on acquiring a home for Mas bands.
The Band Leaders’ Association was established in the decade of the 1960s and the CBI was incorporated in July 2019.