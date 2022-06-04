Gas prices in California have nearly reached $10 a gallon

New Yorkers paying five bucks a gallon for gasoline may think things can’t get much worse — but in one California town people are shelling out nearly double that for a fill-up

A Chevron station in the coastal village of Mendocino about 175 miles north of San Francisco was charging $9.60 a gallon for regular on Friday afternoon.

That’s more than $3 a gallon above the state average of $6.30, and $4.78 higher than the national average of $4.82, according to AAA.

But individual stations throughout the country are charging more than the average, including one LA station that topped $8 on Friday.

Prices have also surged in New York, where the statewide average has hit $4.851, according to AAA – with the average in all boroughs except Staten Island topping $5 Saturday morning.

The Menocino station, Schlafer’s Auto Body & Repair, is the only one in the tourist haven — described on the county website as “an enchanted place filled with real, unspoiled California opportunities” — and is routinely considered the most expensive in the nation.