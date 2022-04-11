Gaston Browne confirms he has Coronavirus

Gaston Browne confirmed that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19), but he feels fine and has only slight nasal congestion.

Browne is now the latest leader of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to test positive for the virus that has killed and infected thousands of people in the region since March 2020.

Other leaders include the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, Belize’s John Briceno, and St Lucia’s Phillip J Pierre.

On his radio show, Browne said, “notwithstanding the fact that I tested positive for COVID…I’m doing well.”. “I’m taking decongestants, but other than that, I’m doing well.”

As a fully vaccinated individual, he called on the population to get vaccinated against the virus that has been blamed for 135 deaths and 7,511 infections in Antigua.