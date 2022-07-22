Gastroenteritis outbreak confirmed in Grenada

Grenada Friday confirmed an outbreak of gastroenteritis with health authorities reporting that cases had increased from 27 to 95 within a two-week period.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shawn Charles, and National Surveillance Nurse, Meryl McQueen, have called on the public to take immediate personal action to curb the outbreak.

“We have been monitoring the trend, and we can say that it has increased sharply from weeks 27 to 28. So, if people do not practice proper hygiene and take the necessary precautions, the numbers will continue to rise,” said Dr Charles.

McQueen said that in epidemiological week number 26 this year, there were 27 cases of the illness but one week later, the number of cases increased to 52 with 98 confi8rmed cases in week 28.

Epidemiology week 26 covers the period June 27 to July 3, while week 28 is July 11-17.

A Government statement said that the increase represents an 82.7 per cent growth over the two-week period and the Ministry of Health said that on average, the number of gastroenteritis cases at this time is usually 50.

Dr Charles said the Health Ministry has heightened its public health response, including its public education campaign, which is ongoing as it relates to proper hand hygiene and consumer food safety tips during the festive season as well as food safety training for street food vendors.

In addition, all health districts have stepped up surveillance and management of the illness and McQueen said that there are no identified clusters by location but the most affected districts are St. George and St. Andrew. The age group affected most is 25 to 44. There are 28 cases in that age group.

Under the 12-month age group, there are five cases; between the ages one to four there are 27 cases; between the ages five to 14 there are 20 cases, while between the ages group 15 to 24 there are seven cases; six in the age group 45 to 65 and for the age group 65 and over there are two cases

“Given the current upward trend in the data, health experts say they are anticipating an increased risk of people coming down with gastroenteritis in the coming days and weeks as the Carnival celebrations intensify,” said the government statement warned.