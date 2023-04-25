Kareem Glasgow of New Chapman’s Village, Georgetown, is desperately in need of blood, and a mother is seeking help from the public.

Glasgow, who is fourteen years old, has full-blown sickle cell disease (SS).

Sickle cell anemia is one of a group of inherited disorders known as sickle cell disease. It affects the shape of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to all parts of the body.

His mother said,

“Whenever he’s going through a crisis, he has a lot of pain in his joints; he is having pain right now in his back, chest, and also his knees.” “At this moment, his knees are swollen, and he needs a blood transfusion because his platelets are very low.”

“I am pleading with the public to please donate blood for my son, who is a third-form student at North Union Secondary School.”

Contact with Kareem’s family can be made through 17845932789 or 17845343479.