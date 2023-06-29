German carrier Condor will return to Barbados for 2023 winter season

As Barbados continues to court European visitors, the island has announced the return of German carrier Condor.

According to Shelly Williams, chairman of the board of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., the popular leisure carrier will return to Barbados for the 2023 winter season.

“As those in the tourism industry know, traditionally, Germany has been the stronger market for Barbados within the European bloc,” Williams explained.

Condor will operate a twice-weekly direct route between Berlin and Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport this winter.

More broadly, Barbados has received a boost from Europe, with KLM operating a popular route between Amsterdam and Barbados last winter.

“Our focus for Europe will therefore be on solidifying our presence in Germany, as well as aggressively deploying sales and marketing tools to continue to grow business for Barbados in that market,” Williams explained.

Source : Caribbean Journal