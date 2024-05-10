Girls High School Retains Bible Quiz Title

GHS retains Inter-School Bible Quiz Title

The St. Vincent Girls’ High School (GHS) has retained the Inter School and College Christian Fellowship (ISCCF) Bible Quiz Championship title.

In a press release, the ISCCF said: “The duo of Kuba Francis and Alyssa Theobalds successfully defended the GHS’ title at the quiz finals on April 26 at the Streams of Power Church in Sion Hill.

The girls were challenged by Leesa Robertson and Delisha Sutherland of the Adelphi Secondary School and Las-saphony Seales and Leslieann Joseph of the Bethel High School.

Along with being Champion, Kuba Francis also captured the best quizzer trophy. Ten schools participated in this year’s Bible Quiz competition.