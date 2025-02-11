Glen Beache Advocates for Strengthening Local Investment

LOCAL INVESTMENT CRITICAL TO ECONOMIC GROWTH

Local investment remains a cornerstone of economic growth. This, according to Executive Director of Invest SVG, Glen Beache.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday February 6, at the Holiday Inn Express, Beach said that while foreign investment continues to grow, the involvement of local businesses is equally vital in strengthening the Vincentian economy.

He further credited the Argyle International Airport as a game changer for investment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, resolving past challenges related to accessibility.

“Without that airport, we wouldn’t have major investors like Sandals, Marriott, or Holiday Inn & Suites,” he noted. He also pointed to the new port development in Kingstown, noting that it will significantly transform business operations and trade in the country.

Meanwhile, Invest SVG is preparing to attend an expo in Japan, where St. Vincent and the Grenadines will showcase its culture, talent, and tourism potential. Leading the cultural delegation are internationally recognized Soca artistes “Problem Child” (Schertz James) Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle, and Kevin Lyttle, alongside steel pan performer Sade Bowman and other Vincentian talents. Beache noted that these artists eagerly embraced the opportunity to represent SVG on the global stage, of which he is grateful.

Looking ahead, Invest SVG is already considering Serbia as a potential location for a 2027 expo, which will focus on sports and culture, further promoting Vincentian heritage and talent worldwide.