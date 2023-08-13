Glen Beache resigns as CEO of Tourism Authority

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves endeavored to provide clarification regarding speculations surrounding potential divisions within his government, specifically in relation to the departure of Glen Beache, the former director of the St. Vincent Tourism Authority.

During his appearance on the Issue at Hand Programme on Sunday, Gonsalves said that Glen Beache, the former head of the Tourism Authority, has tendered his resignation.

The rationale behind Beache’s departure stems from his application for a position as the head of Invest SVG.

“There were several applicants, and a process was done. Several people were shortlisted. They were interviewed by the independent process, and he scored the highest and was offered the job, and he has settled terms with them”.

“You can’t hold two jobs, so he has to resign from the tourism authority. There was an advertisement after Annette Marks resigned as CEO of Invest SVG. I understand Marks is working with Sandals now”.

According to Gonsalves, Tourism Minister Carlos James has expressed his desire to choose an individual to temporarily assume the position for a few months during the transitional phase.

“I don’t know if it’s six months or so to hold the office to suggest some possible reforms because we wanted to do some amendments to the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Act. And a new pair of eyes may help in that regard—experienced eyes—and we’ll advertise in that period so that we will have a new chief executive officer of the Tourism Authority in due course”, Gonsalves said.

On August 3, Beache told state media that September 8, 2023, would be his last day as CEO of the Tourism Authority.

“It has been a great 13 years, and I hope whoever takes over this position will understand what a wonderful team they have inherited. I am grateful for the opportunities that I had, and I am grateful for the team that I have led over the years, both from the ministry and especially the tourism authority,” Beache said.

Beache played a pivotal role in the establishment of the SVGTA.

Invest SVG is the investment promotions agency for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and falls under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, Sustainable Development and Information Technology.

