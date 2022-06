At the Bislett Games yesterday, Kirani James won his second win of the 2022 Wanda Diamond League season.

James clocked a blistering 44.78 seconds to beat out seven other competitors.

Isaac Makwala of Botswana came in second in 45.45 seconds, while Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor came in third in 45.52 seconds.

James’ lead in the 400 meter standings now stands at 23 points.

United States’ Vernon Norwood is second with 17 points, while Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith is third with 14 points.