Celebrating 24 Years of Progress and Leadership with the Unity Labour Party

For 24 years, the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have placed their trust in the Unity Labour Party, and together, we have transformed this nation. Over the last 24 years, we have elevated SVG as a beacon of progress in the Caribbean. Our journey has been one of resilience, vision, and unparalleled leadership. Under the guidance of our esteemed Prime Minister, Comrade Ralph, we have ushered in an era of development that has uplifted families, protected the vulnerable, strengthened our economy, and positioned our country on the global stage.

A Rally That Showed the Power of the People

The electrifying mass rally held at Chatoyer National Park to commemorate our 24 years in office was a powerful statement of the people’s unwavering support. Vincentians from all walks of life — young and old, workers and business owners, students and farmers — came out in their thousands to celebrate not just a political party, but a movement that has redefined what is possible for our small multi-island nation. The energy in the air was undeniable. The music, the speeches, and the vast sea of red-clad supporters sent a clear message: The ULP is not just a government; it is the heart of the people, and the people remain firmly behind their party.

Dr. Grace Walters made her national debut as the people’s choice to represent the ULP in North Windward. Her exhilarating speech galvanized the massive crowd. Dr. Walters reminded us just how far North Windward has progressed with the ULP, and the many transformative advancements championed by our “Iron Man,” Montgomery Daniel. She traced her unwavering commitment to her constituency, and her lifetime of service to North Windward and SVG. The thousands of comrades at Rabbaca reaffirmed the ULP mantra going into the 2025 elections: ‘Gomery has led us safe thus far, and Grace will lead us home!

Our Prime Minister, Comrade Ralph, stood before the massive crowd and reminded us of the sacrifices and the struggles that have brought us to this point. With his signature passion and wisdom, he spoke about the future — one of continued progress, bold initiatives, and a relentless commitment to every Vincentian’s well-being. As stood before the thousands who had gathered, it was evident that the ULP remains the strongest political force in this country, not just because of its leadership, but because of the deep bond it shares with the people.

Comrade Ralph reaffirmed that the 24th Anniversary celebration was not to recognise the politicians on the stage, but to honour the tens of thousands of supporters who have elevated the party to governance, and kept the ULP in office for 5 consecutive terms of progress and development. He invited all comrades, and all right-thinking Vincentians, to unite under the banner of progress, and join the ULP in the quest for a sixth term in office.

A Legacy of Achievement, A Future of Possibility

Over the past 24 years, our administration has delivered tangible, life-changing results. While the opposition has talked and criticised, we have built, we have grown, and we have delivered.

Revolutionising Education

The ULP has always believed that education is the foundation of national progress, and the surest path from poverty to prosperity. That is why we launched the Education Revolution, ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has access to quality schooling. We have built and renovated schools, expanded scholarships, and made university education a reality for countless Vincentians who once thought it impossible. Today, more Vincentians than ever before are earning degrees, learning skilled trades, and entering professions that uplift their families and their communities.

Argyle International Airport: A Game-Changer

The construction of the Argyle International Airport remains a symbol of what the ULP’s vision, will, energy and skill can achieve. When we first proposed it, the opposition laughed. They said it couldn’t be done. They opposed it at every turn. But under the leadership of Dr. Gonsalves and the dedication of the ULP government, we delivered the largest and most ambitious infrastructure project in our nation’s history. Today, the airport connects Saint Vincent and the Grenadines directly to the world, expanding tourism, attracting business, and making travel easier for every Vincentian. There are more flights coming into AIA today than at any point in our history, with more exciting announcements on the horizon!

Tourism Growth and Foreign Investment

With direct international flights now a reality, we have witnessed a tourism boom like never before. Major resorts and boutique hotels are opening across our islands, creating jobs, business opportunities, and a ripple effect of economic benefits. Despite the impact of Hurricane Beryl last year, our Tourism Minister Carlos James still led Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to record stay-over arrivals. Investors are recognising the potential of our beautiful country, and they are bringing their businesses here, further strengthening our economy. Minister James will be making fresh announcements about more exciting investments in our tourism sector very soon.

Housing Expansion: Homes for the People

One of the ULP’s core missions has been to provide affordable housing for Vincentians. We have constructed modern, hurricane-resistant homes, and provided millions of dollars in building materials each year, helping thousands of families achieve the dream of home ownership. In the wake of Hurricane Beryl and the La Soufriere volcanic eruptions, we have pledged to build or repair over 1,000 homes across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Unlike the opposition, which completely neglected the housing sector during its time in office, we have consistently delivered new housing developments, community upgrades, and assistance programs to ensure that Vincentians can live in safe, comfortable homes.

Infrastructure: Roads, Bridges, and a Modern Seaport

The enormous anniversary rally was held in the backdrop of the remarkable Rabbaca Bridge, another symbol of the ULP’s dedication to transformational investments in infrastructure. Our commitment to modernisation is evident in our massive investments in roads, bridges, and ports. We have paved highways, expanded rural access, and repaired critical infrastructure to ensure safe and efficient transportation. And our work isn’t done. The modern seaport in Kingstown, which will be completed in a few short months, will be another game-changer, improving trade, boosting exports, and enhancing our maritime economy.

A Stronger Social Welfare System

No one in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines should be left behind. That is why the ULP has consistently expanded social programs to protect our most vulnerable citizens. We have increased support for the elderly, single mothers, and low-income families, ensuring that every Vincentian has access to healthcare, education, and basic necessities. Unlike the opposition, whose only concern is profits for the wealthy, and their elitist affinity for the so-called “intelligentsia,” we have governed with compassion and a firm commitment to social justice.

Economic Growth and Stability

When the ULP took office in 2001, our economy was stagnant, opportunities were scarce, and infrastructure was crumbling. The outgoing NDP had no clue about how to create a modern, competitive, post-colonial economy in the wake of expiring preferences for bananas. Today, under our steady leadership, St. Vincent and the Grenadines boasts a growing economy, resilient even in the face of natural disasters and global challenges. Foreign investment is at an all-time high, businesses are expanding, and thousands of new jobs have been created. Our exciting plans to invest in Digital Transformation, the Blue Economy and Technical Education will ensure that our economy continues its upward trajectory.

Reducing Unemployment, Creating Opportunities

Through our investments in tourism, construction, agriculture, and business development, we have successfully reduced unemployment and created a dynamic job market. Vincentians are working, earning, and building better futures. It is an undeniable, empirical fact that there are more Vincentians employed today than at any point in our history. While the opposition remains an empty barrel of no ideas or workable plans, we have focused on steady, real job creation that strengthens our economy and upholds our nation’s sovereignty. For the first time in our history, employers are talking about the possibility of having to import workers to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, because our dynamic economy is so rapidly absorbing local workers.

A Future Brighter Than Ever

As we celebrate 24 years of achievement, we do not rest on our laurels. The ULP remains the party of vision, energy, and progress. We dream bigger, work harder, and deliver more than any government in our history. While the opposition flounders with weak leadership and no real plans, the ULP continues to lead with strength, experience, and a bold roadmap for the future.

The NDP’s main economic proposal—a Citizenship by Investment program—is nothing short of a dangerous, dehumanizing and unsustainable gamble. Selling our passports to the highest bidder is not a development strategy. It is a risky, short-sighted scheme that will damage our international reputation, compromise our national security, and make it more difficult for ordinary Vincentians to travel. It is an unconscionable and immoral selling of self, which the ULP rejects, wholeheartedly. While some NDP cronies would like to temporarily line their pockets with passport money, the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines would be the big losers in such a scheme. This is the best they have to offer? Meanwhile, the ULP is building a stronger, more diversified economy that creates real wealth and real opportunities for all Vincentians.

Thank You, Vincentians! The Journey Continues!

We extend our deepest gratitude to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for 24 years of unwavering support. You have stood by us because you have seen the results of our leadership. You have witnessed the schools built, the roads paved, the jobs created, and the lives transformed. You have seen how we respond holistically and energetically in the wake of natural disasters. You have watched this country rise, grow, and claim its rightful place among the leading nations of the Caribbean.

The ULP’s commitment is unwavering. We will continue to serve, to build, and to deliver for you. The best is yet to come!

Long live the ULP! Long live Saint Vincent and the Grenadines!