Gonsalves in Ethiopia for Africa-CARICOM Summit

AFRICA-CARICOM SUMMIT CONVENES

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves joined other Heads of State of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the CARICOM Secretary-General, and other regional and international representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, today for the Second Africa-CARICOM Summit.

Today’s opening ceremony will feature addresses by the Incoming Chair of CARICOM, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew; CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett; Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf; Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, H.E. Abiy Ahmed Ali; and the President of the Republic of Angola, H.E. Joao Manuel Gonsalves Lourenco.

The presidents of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, as well as Heads of the African and Caribbean Development Banks, and the Afreximbank are expected to be in attendance.

The Summit is being held under the theme “Transcontinental Partnership in Pursuit of Reparatory Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations,” and reflects the principles of the African Union (AU)-CARICOM Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strengthening relations between Africa and the Caricom.