St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Wednesday said he is entitled to Trinidadian citizenship.

Gonsalves says this is based on two things: his mother and his wife.

“I will never pull down Trinidad. My mother, God bless her soul, was a Trinidadian born. You know, I am entitled by law to citizenship of Trinidad and Tobago.”

In relation to his wife, Gonsalves stated the following.

“My wife is a Trinidadian born, so I have a right to apply to be considered a citizen on the basis of holy matrimony. I am a Destra fan, and I love Trini soca, although I love my own.”

Gonsalves says he has taken citizenship due to certain reasons.

“You know I haven’t taken it. Because if I do, I think it would affect adversely my legal standing to be a member of the Parliament of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as I understand the Constitution.”

Gonsalves says in any event he does not want any passport other than the one he has.