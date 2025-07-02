Ad image

Gonsalves: I’m entitled to Trinidadian citizenship

Ernesto Cooke
1 Min Read
PM Gonsalves

St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Wednesday said he is entitled to Trinidadian citizenship.

Gonsalves says this is based on two things: his mother and his wife.

“I will never pull down Trinidad. My mother, God bless her soul, was a Trinidadian born. You know, I am entitled by law to citizenship of Trinidad and Tobago.”

In relation to his wife, Gonsalves stated the following.

“My wife is a Trinidadian born, so I have a right to apply to be considered a citizen on the basis of holy matrimony. I am a Destra fan, and I love Trini soca, although I love my own.”

Gonsalves says he has taken citizenship due to certain reasons.

“You know I haven’t taken it. Because if I do, I think it would affect adversely my legal standing to be a member of the Parliament of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as I understand the Constitution.”

Gonsalves says in any event he does not want any passport other than the one he has.

ByErnesto Cooke
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.
