Gonsalves impressed with Guyana’s low-income home programme

St Vincent’s PM looks at low-income homes in Guyana

Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, praised Guyana’s affordable housing programme as a great initiative and called it impressive.

Gonsalves visited the DurvaVilla apartments and low-income houses in Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara on Tuesday.

“I was very impressed with the project in which the Guyanan government is constructing affordable housing. President Ali tells me that the goal is to build 25,000 homes in a specific amount of time, which I think is an excellent initiative on their part. This is amazing,” Dr. Gonsalves exclaimed.

Each of the concrete low-income housing units, including the land, cost $5.5 million. It has two bedrooms, a living room, a bathroom, and other amenities. It is 600 square feet in size.

The cost of the unit is among the best in the region, according to the prime minister of St. Vincent.

“My government has been working with low-income and middle-income homes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since 2001. In fact, we have a category for no-income houses, and these prices are undoubtedly higher than ours,” he said.

He disclosed that as part of the island’s reconstruction efforts following the volcano eruption in 2021, his government would buy 15 of the homes from the local business.

Plans are in place for the homes to be delivered by March of this year.

Dr. Gonsalves is presently on a four-day state visit in Guyana.