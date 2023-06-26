PM delivers keynote speech at ‘New Global Financing Pact’ event in Paris

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves presented the keynote talk at a summit for “A New Global Financing Pact” in Paris, France, June 22nd-23rd, 2023.

The Paris summit, which brought together world leaders, international institutions, and non-governmental organizations, may usher in a policy shift in international finance.

The two-day summit, held at Palais Brongniart, a neoclassical structure in the heart of Paris that formerly housed the stock market, was attended by around 1,500 people, including 40 leaders of state.

The event is comparable to international gatherings such as regular climate conferences of parties (COP) and gatherings of the world’s seven and twenty most advanced economies, respectively.