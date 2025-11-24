Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has accused the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) of importing nine Trinidadian lawyers and activists to interfere in St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ upcoming general elections, warning that their presence is both politically unacceptable and legally questionable.

Speaking at a youth rally over the weekend, Gonsalves alleged that the group eight women and one man arrived in the country to work on behalf of the NDP without the necessary legal documentation.

He stressed that under Vincentian law, any foreign national engaging in employment must hold either a work permit or a CARICOM Skills Certificate approved by the government.

“Lawyers who come here to work without the proper documents are working illegally, and that is a criminal offence,” Gonsalves declared, adding that while visitors are welcomed “with love,” they must respect the nation’s rules and refrain from entering polling stations or attempting to influence the electoral process.

The Prime Minister described the alleged involvement of the Trinidadian group as an effort to “distort and undermine” Vincentian democracy ahead of the November 27 polls. He further claimed that some of the same individuals had travelled to Saint Lucia, which also faces elections in the coming weeks, but chose not to enter St. Vincent after reconsidering their position.

Gonsalves urged vigilance, warning that any attempt by foreign actors to interfere in the country’s elections would be met with firm action by the Supervisor of Elections and relevant authorities. He framed the issue as part of a broader pattern of what he called the NDP’s “reckless behavior” in pursuit of power.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come amid heightened political tensions as both major parties intensify campaigning in the final days before Vincentians head to the polls.