Gonsalves Urges Patience as Nation Rebuilds After Beryl

“Government Pressing Forward” – says PM Gonsalves

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is asking persons to be patient with the rebuilding process post Hurricane Beryl.

The weather event caused approximately EC$450 million in damage.

Dr. Gonsalves noted that the government has mobilized an extensive response effort nationally and especially on Union Island, where “less than 100 of homes destroyed were insured”.

The Prime Minister added that the manpower required to rebuild continues to be a challenge, hence the importance of input from foreign entities like the Government of Guyana and British businessman Ian Wace and the Gumbolimbo team.

The Prime Minister said government has undertaken a multi-faceted recovery approach, which includes providing urgent relief to affected residents with about 1000 individuals being housed in touristic accommodations paid for by government at a cost exceeding EC$3 million over the past six months.

It was mentioned once again that across St.Vincent and the Grenadines, approximately 6000 homes were affected and this was added to the damage caused by the 2021 volcanic eruptions.

Dr. Gonsalves said that despite limited resources, the government has pressed forward, completing over 3000 home repairs nationwide while tackling the issues on Union Island.

The Prime Minister, was at the time speaking at a welcoming ceremony for the Guyana Military Brigade. Members of the contingent are here to aid in the rebuilding efforts.