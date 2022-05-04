Government of National Unity will be formed in the BVI

Dr Natalio Wheatley, acting premier, said a government of national unity would be formed in the BVI.

Mr Wheatley said he would bring the proposal for a National Unity Government to the governor, which would see the Virgin Islands Party, the National Democratic Party, and the Progressive Virgin Islands Movement working together as one government.

It is expected that the new National Unity Government will last between 10 and 12 months under the leadership of the Acting Premier.

Dr Wheatley said all parties would be represented in Cabinet as the government would work closely with the governor and United Kingdom on reform measures that should go beyond COI recommendations. According to the Acting Premier, the proposal would see Opposition Leader Marlon Penn taking over the Ministry of Health & Social Development.

Premier Wheatley will continue to serve as Minister of Finance.