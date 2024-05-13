Members of the public are invited to attend the official ground breaking ceremony for the construction of ‘The Park Hill Cultural, Educational and Wellness Centre on Monday, May 13, 2024 – scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Park Hill playing field.

This project will be financed by the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and is scheduled to have a construction duration of 12 months.

The objective of this project is to facilitate educational, social, wellness and cultural activities which will enhance all aspects of community life, encourage a culture of nonviolent self-expression, propel a greater sense of ownership and build community spirit and national pride. The Government in its National Economic and Social Development Plan 2013-2025, has elaborated a holistic strategic agenda for the building of national pride, identity and culture.

As such, this project seeks to construct a cultural, educational and wellness centre in Valley Road, near to the Park Hill playing field. The project will create a multi-purpose centre to be used for the development of the creative arts including music, arts, theatre, dance as well as the provision of facilities for ICT training, a gym and for community functions.

The Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the feature address at the ground breaking ceremony. Remarks will be delivered by the Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ms. Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves and the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Hon. Carlos James.