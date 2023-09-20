Glen Market Shops St Vincent (SVG)

Following the facility’s official launch on Monday, September 25, 2023, small business owners from East St. George who were recipients of a Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises (PRYME) Grant will soon be practice their trade from the newly constructed marketplace in Glen.

‘The Shops At Glen’ is the product of a government-funded effort (as part of the PRYME Programme) that provided a suitable market space for individuals who won PRYME Grants to start or develop their enterprises. It aims to foster the entrepreneurial spirit of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ youth by demonstrating their business acumen and ingenuity.

The newly built complex consists of three building blocks with six stores each, as well as toilet and shower facilities.

The main address will be delivered by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves at the inaugural ceremony, which is set to begin at 3 p.m. The Ministers of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, and Transport, Works, Lands & Surveys, and Physical Planning, Hon. Montgomery Daniel, will also make remarks.