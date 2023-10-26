St Vincent Grammar School wins Lions public speaking competition 2023

ST VINCENT GRAMMAR SCHOOL TOPS 2023 LIONS CLUB SOUTH/FLOW NATIONAL SECONDARY SCHOOLS PUBLIC SPEAKING COMPETITION FINAL

On Tuesday, October 24th, 2023, the Lions Club St Vincent South had another successful final of its Annual Public Speaking competition at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown. The competition was fiercely contested, with five (5) schools vying for the title of Public Speaking Champion in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Christian Joseph of St Vincent Grammar School won the tournament with 421 points and the Michael De Freitas Challenge trophy, which will be kept by the school until next year’s competition. He also won the honors for Best Main Speech and Best Student Prepared Presentation.

Janeil Stowe of the Girls High School finished second with 374.5 points, while Rayanna Ross of the Mountain View Adventist Academy finished third with 365 points. Soren Phillips of Thomas Saunders Secondary School received the prize for Best Impromptu Speech with a total of 341.5 points.

The top three winners got $2000, $1000, and $500 scholarships, respectively, and all participants received cellphones courtesy of title sponsor FLOW.

The other finalists were Kevisha Richardson of St Joseph Convent Kingstown, who received 341 points, and Lisa Robertson of Adelphi Secondary School, who received 347.5 points.

The theme for this year was “Unless criminals’ proximity to power is reduced, their ill-gotten gains confiscated, and a culture of lawfulness fostered, the level of crime will remain at unacceptable levels.”

Oscar Browne of St Martin’s Secondary School won the competition last year.