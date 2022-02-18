Greece ferry: 11 missing as hundreds saved from ferry blaze

Italian officials said 277 of those on board were brought to safety and a Corfu hospital said five of them were being given treatment. Two people were trapped in the hold and a Greek Super Puma helicopter was sent to the area in an attempt to airlift them off the ship.

The fire was thought to have started on one of the car decks in the hold and the order to abandon ship came at around 04:30 (02:30 GMT).

Both passengers and crew boarded lifeboats near the island of Ereikousa before being picked up by ships in the area. A passing Italian customs ship was first on the scene.

Customs police said their patrol vessel Monte Sperone had rescued 243 of those on board.

Most of the passengers were Italian nationals, according to Ionian islands governor Rodi Kratsa-Tsagaropoulou, while the crew were both Greek and Italian.

Officials in Corfu were still waiting to carry out a complete count and it was not immediately clear how many people were unaccounted for.