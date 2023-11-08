Grenada’s 50th: Light Tunnel & Information Plaques reignite pride

Nine days ago, on October 31, 2023, the launch of Grenada’s 50th Anniversary of Independence celebrations captured the hearts and imaginations of Grenadians everywhere—visitors and friends too.

Integral to the celebrations is the inclusion of a spectacular light tunnel and the installation of information plaques. These elements not only commemorate the significant milestone of the 50th anniversary but also honour the nation’s history while offering an unforgettable experience for all.

A strong symbolic representation that defines the independence celebratory period, the light tunnel, comes to life every evening—a beacon for all on this journey of progression and evolution through the years. Residents near the location and visitors alike share the sentiment that it is truly a mesmerising visual that profoundly deepens the sense of patriotism, unity, and pride.

The information plaques strategically positioned along the Carenage and throughout the light tunnel showcase the pivotal moments and figures who have shaped the nation over the past five decades. The plaques offer a captivating glimpse into and encourage learning and appreciation of Grenada’s rich history in a fun and interactive manner.

The Carenage is an exceptional tribute to the nation’s 50-year journey, which encapsulates the essence of this milestone celebration: “One Journey, One People, One Future”. As one resident remarked, “We cannot, we must not go back from this”

By day or night, a visit to the Carenage is worth making. Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in this unique and inspiring celebration of Grenada’s history and culture and to capture your own 50th jubilee celebration memories. This is the beginning of the next 50.

For more information about Grenada’s 50th Anniversary of Independence celebrations, call 438 5050 or connect with us on social media via Facebook and Instagram .