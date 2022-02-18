GRENADA: Baby left for dead found less than an hour after birth

According to well-placed sources, the baby was discovered by two passers-by in the Six Roads area at about 6 am Friday 18 February.

Law enforcement officers on Carriacou say they are confident of arresting the mother who abandoned a newborn baby boy.

They reportedly heard cries coming from close by and thought it was a lamb.

However, on closer investigation, they discovered a baby born lying under an abandoned sink.

They contacted the police then the hospital and the ambulance came to take the baby away.

Sources in Carriacou said that the baby seemed to have been born less than an hour before he was found.

Up to midday on Friday he was being treated at the Princess Royal Hospital.

SOURCE GRENADA INFORMER