Grenada Chocolate Fest Concludes on a High Note

Grenada Chocolate Fest 2025 Wraps with Sweet Success and Bold Plans for 2026

The 12th annual Grenada Chocolate Fest has concluded on a high note, leaving the island basking in the glow of a vibrant, flavorful, and community-driven celebration of one of its most treasured crops—cocoa. From May 22nd-27th, visitors and locals came together to explore the rich world of Grenadian chocolate through an imaginative lineup of events that combined culture, education, gastronomy, wellness, and pure chocolate fun.

This year’s festival was held under the powerful theme “Roots of Resilience,” a tribute to the spirit and determination of Grenada’s cocoa and chocolate industry following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl in June 2024. Despite widespread damage to farms, trees, and facilities, cocoa farmers and chocolate makers across the island rose to the challenge—rebuilding, replanting, and continuing their craft with renewed passion. Their commitment was not only evident in the products shared during the festival, but in every story, workshop, and tasting that took place.

A special recognition was given at the festival’s opening to Crayfish Bay Organics, one of the most severely affected plantations during the storm, for their extraordinary resilience and rapid response. Despite the damage, they continued to supply chocolate to the local market—an inspiring example of perseverance and community commitment.

The festival also opened with a powerful and thought-provoking panel discussion, expertly curated by Shadel Nyack of Belmont Estate, which brought together local government officials and a leading cocoa expert. The panel addressed the urgent and growing impact of climate change on Grenada’s agriculture and cocoa industry and explored collaborative, sustainable solutions to help protect the island’s farming future.

Grenada Chocolate Fest was founded 12 years ago by Magdalena Fielden at True Blue Bay Boutique Resort, where the event continues to be hosted. Over the years, the festival has grown into a cornerstone of the resort’s social responsibility and sustainability mission, engaging the local community while highlighting the global importance of ethical chocolate production and cocoa preservation.

“This year’s festival was a reflection of how chocolate is deeply woven into our identity and economy, and how it continues to evolve as a symbol of creativity and connection,” said Magdalena Fielden, founder and organizer of Grenada Chocolate Fest. “We are especially proud of the increase in local participation, from young children to elders, who brought incredible energy and pride to every event.”

Highlights of the Festival Included:

The premiere of Bean by Bean, a locally filmed and produced documentary showcasing Grenada’s cocoa journey through powerful storytelling and stunning visuals.

The launch of Crazy for Cocoa, a children’s book designed to teach young readers about cocoa farming, the chocolate-making process, and the joy that chocolate brings. Popular events such as hikes, farm tours, culinary experiences, fashion showcases, and

cocoa-infused wellness activities—all celebrating the versatility of chocolate and the brilliance

of local and visiting talent.

Looking Ahead to 2026: A More Regional Approach

Organizers are already hard at work planning Grenada Chocolate Fest 2026, which will take on a more regional flavor. Next year’s festival will feature expanded professional and technical workshops, bringing together experts and stakeholders from across the Caribbean to enhance cocoa and chocolate production standards throughout the region.

At the same time, more informal and interactive events will ensure that tourists, locals, and chocolate lovers alike continue to experience the magic of chocolate in fresh, accessible, and unforgettable ways.