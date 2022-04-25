Grenada Coast Guard and fishing vessel collide, killing one

The Royal Grenada Police Force is investigating an incident where officers attached to the Grenada Coast Guard collided with a small boat at Grand Anse, St George on Sunday night while returning to base from an operation.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday night according to Grenada police.
One of the occupants of the fishing vessel sustained minor injuries while the body of the second occupant was recovered this morning by Divers attached to the Grenada Coast Guard.
The Commissioner of Police and his team have extended their condolences to the family and parents of the deceased.
To determine what led to this tragic and unfortunate incident, the RGPF has launched a thorough investigation.