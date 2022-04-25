Grenada Coast Guard and fishing vessel collide, killing one

The Royal Grenada Police Force is investigating an incident where officers attached to the Grenada Coast Guard collided with a small boat at Grand Anse, St George on Sunday night while returning to base from an operation.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday night according to Grenada police.

One of the occupants of the fishing vessel sustained minor injuries while the body of the second occupant was recovered this morning by Divers attached to the Grenada Coast Guard.