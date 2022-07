Reesa Mc Intosh, a representative of the parish of St George in Grenada, was crowned the 2022 National Queen earlier this week.

The 26-year-old was also named Miss Congeniality, Best Talent, and Best Interview.

In addition to teaching Spanish and French, Ms National Carnival Queen 2022 is a secondary school teacher. Additionally, she is a certified Early Childhood Assistant.

She teaches both dance and singing, and is a member of both Conception Dance Theatre and Touch of Grace Choir.