Grenada deports five Indian nationals caught using fake passports

Five Indian nationals who arrived in Grenada via a flight from Trinidad’s Piarco International Airport using fake passports were ordered removed from the island.

However, they are currently inmates at the Richmond Hill prison because they did not pay the fine as imposed by the magistrate.

A press release from the Community Relations Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force said on Monday, officers attached to the Immigration and Passport Department arrested and charged five Indian nationals, one male and four females, for the offence of Uttering a Falsified Passport.

The release said the charge was laid against the Indians after they all presented falsified passports to Immigration officers, to gain entry into Grenada.

The five individuals made their first court appearance here earlier this week and they all pleaded guilty to the charge.

“As a result, they were fined EC$6000.00 each to be paid forthwith, or in default four months imprisonment,” said the release.

A follow- up with the police confirmed that as of Friday, the five failed to pay the fine and were sent to prison.

Once the money is paid or the sentence is served, the Indians will be removed from the state as ordered by the court.