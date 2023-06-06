Grenada distributes 1,000 mosquito nets to pregnant women, others

Dengue fever transmission by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito remains an issue in Grenada, despite efforts to safeguard pregnant women.

As part of its strategic response and ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of dengue among pregnant women and the general public, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs’ Community Nursing Division distributed approximately 1,000 mosquito nets at health centres across Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique in the six health districts.

According to the ministry, the nets are strongly recommended for usage by pregnant women in their third trimester (the last three months of their pregnancy).

According to Carol Telesford-Charles, Acting Chief Community Health Nurse, a pregnant woman infected with dengue can transfer the virus on to her fetus during pregnancy or around the time of birth, based on scientific studies.

She went on to say that dengue can have serious consequences, such as fetal mortality, poor birth weight, and early birth.

The Ministry of Health encourages the public to “Fight the Bite” by taking all necessary precautions to avoid mosquito breeding in and around their houses.