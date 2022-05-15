Dr Keith Mitchell, Grenada’s prime minister, announced Saturday night that general elections will be held on June 23 as his New National Party (NNP) seeks a third consecutive term in office.

The nomination day is June 1.

During the last two general elections, the NNP won all 15 seats in Parliament, sweeping the polls. Mitchell, 75, has indicated that this election would be his last as leader of the party. He is one of the longest-serving heads of government in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The NNP will be challenged by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which is headed by attorney Dickon Mitchell.

The Governor-General, Dame Cécile La Grenade, had already been asked by Mitchell to dissolve Parliament on Monday, May 16.

“I have also requested the Governor-General to issue the writ for the election on Tuesday, May 17, so there is only one day left for you to register if you haven’t already done so. I warned you already, I warned you, I warned you”.

The writs would be published on Wednesday, May 18, and Nomination Day would occur on Wednesday, June 1.

In his speech, he said that police officers will be voting on June 20 and “therefore, on Thursday, June 23, we will be voting, sisters and brothers.

As a result, he added, “If you do the right thing, we feting Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”.