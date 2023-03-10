Grenada gives duty free concession to inspire the creative industry

The government of Grenada has started a new and exciting initiative offering a 100 percent duty free concession aimed at inspiring people to invest in and work in the creative industry.

The program went into effect on March 1, 2023. It gives registered creative practitioners and organizations full exemptions from the Common External Tariff (CET) and Value Added Tax (VAT) on items that are considered “tools of trade.”

Those who can get the discounts are:

• cultural and creative businesses and people who are registered.

• registered retailers of “tools of the trade” that are directly used to make creative goods and services; and

• registered education and community organizations or programs that offer training in the creative and cultural industries.

To apply for the creative economy incentive scheme, visit the Grenada Office of Creative Affairs website to register and apply for concessions. For more information, please contact the Grenada Office of Creative Affairs at [email protected] or visit their website at https://creativeaffairs.gd