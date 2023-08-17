Grenada has raked in EC$157 million in revenue from CBI so far in 2023

According to numbers disclosed here, the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) contributed significantly to the Grenada government’s revenue during the first six months of this year.

Foreign investors are granted citizenship of the island under the CBI in exchange for making a significant contribution to the country’s socioeconomic development.

Grenada announced earlier this month that it had decertified five projects and that those involved “shall immediately refrain from sourcing potential investors to invest in the decertified project.”

In June, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell revealed that the authorities were in the process of decertifying various projects that had been approved years before his administration took office in June of last year.

According to the numbers posted , the CBI earned EC$157 million (one EC dollar equals US$0.37 cents) from January to June this year, exceeding the amount earned in any given year since the program began in 2014.

However, the biggest revenue generators for the same period were the Inland Revenue Department with EC$229.3 million and the Customs Division with EC$211.7 million.

The CBI generated the most revenue in June, earning EC$48.9 million. The Ministry of Finance has yet to make public the number of people who obtained citizenship through the CBI in the second quarter of 2023; in the first quarter, the total was 980.

According to the 2023 Estimates and Revenue, the government expects to earn EC$240,461,920 for the fiscal year.

Overall, revenue for the month of June 2023 exceeded the projected figure by EC$44.4 million.

“Current revenue for June 2023 was EC$131.2 million, which was EC$44.4 million higher than the 2023 target and EC$66.6 million higher than June 2022 collections.” Total grants in June 2023 were EC$1.9 million, EC$2.2 million less than the objective and EC$11.2 million fewer than the actual in June 2022, according to the Ministry of Finance’s June fiscal report.

The report, released this month, also shows that total Current Expenditure, excluding principal repayments, was EC$51.4 million in June, EC$7.8 million less than the EC$59.2 million objective.

“Capital Expenditure in June 2023 was EC$1 million, or EC$16.4 million less than the amount spent in June 2022, and above the EC$18.9 million targeted for the month this year,” said the nine-page fiscal report, which also revealed a primary balance (including grants) of EC$64.1 million for the month of June 2023.

“This was EC$47.4 million higher than the target for the month and EC$70.9 million higher than the amount recorded in June 2022.” “In June 2023, principal repayments on debt totaled EC$4.1 million, while interest payments totaled EC$1.4 million,” according to the report.

Source : CMC