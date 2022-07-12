Grenada hopes to find commercial oil, gas resources to spur development

In order to develop the island, Grenada hopes to find commercial oil and gas resources. If successful, the country’s recently- elected Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell believes that Grenada can learn from the rapid development of Guyana’s oil and gas industry.

One of them is the development of the country’s oil and gas industry since the country has made some promising discoveries in the past. He also believes Guyana’s experience is valuable.

During a recent interview with the News Room, Prime Minister Mitchell said Grenada has potential for oil and gas as well.

Grenada has already partnered with Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) to explore hydrocarbon resources in their shared maritime space. Oil and gas development in Grenada could be part of a regional energy strategy.

Mitchell believes Guyana and Grenada can collaborate in other areas as well.

I discussed with President (Irfaan) Ali some of the major areas where we can cooperate.

“As you know, he is very interested in food security, agriculture, and agro-processing – that’s an area we are very interested in Grenada, so it would be natural for us to cooperate in,” he said.

Guyana is currently leading the region’s food security agenda where countries are increasing their food production and seeking to slash regional imports by 25 per cent by 2025.

Other focus areas for the new Prime Minister include establishing a regional air carrier, advancing the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME), and combating climate change.