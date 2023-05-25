Grenada hosts humanitarian medical mission from Palestine

A team of Palestinian medical specialists is supporting Grenada in its efforts to improve the health sector.

As the twelve-member humanitarian team works together, healthcare practitioners will experience a cross-pollination of shared knowledge and abilities.

Ambassador Imad Zuhari, Assistant Minister for International Cooperation in Palestine, leads the mission.

During a ceremony to welcome the team on Monday, Ambassador Zuhari spoke about the mission’s goal and underlined his government’s ongoing support for Grenada.

He also emphasized the importance for Small Island Developing States like Grenada to ensure that their transformative healthcare agenda is strategically connected with SDG #3, which speaks to ensuring healthy lives and well-being for everyone.

Jonathan LaCrette, Minister of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs, and members of his policy and clinical teams greeted the visiting medical group.

The Minister of Health emphasized the significance of bilateral partnerships. “Bi-Lateral Agreements provide both parties with access to open markets in healthcare, particularly when it comes to the complexity of diagnosis, treatment, and management of specific conditions,” he stated.

A bilateral agreement between the Government of Grenada and the State of Palestine aims to develop medical collaboration that will deepen the bond between the two sovereign states while also filling a medical skills deficit in specialty areas.

According to Dr. Tyhiesia Donald, Acting Director of Medical Services, medical help will be provided in General Surgery, Urology, Internal Medicine, and Pediatrics during the following three days.

Paediatric Urology and Oncoplastic Breast operation (this operation combines traditional breast cancer treatment techniques with the cosmetic benefits of plastic surgery).

She went on to say that the medical team would also provide ophthalmological services to help minimize the waiting list for cataract surgery.

The medical team is scheduled to depart Grenada on Saturday, May 27, 2023.