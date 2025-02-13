Grenada Hosts Viking Explorers Rally

Grenada Welcomes the 8th Edition of the Viking Explorers Rally

The Grenada Tourism Authority proudly welcomed the 8th edition of the Viking Explorers Rally at True Blue Bay Resort. This annual welcome and prize giving event celebrates the remarkable achievements of sailors who have successfully completed the transatlantic journey from the Canary Islands to Grenada.

The Viking Explorers Rally, established in 2018, is renowned for its emphasis on camaraderie and adventure over competition. Each year, a select fleet of up to 25 boats embarks on this 2,700-nautical-mile voyage, fostering a close-knit community among participants.

This year’s ceremony was marked by heartfelt speeches and acknowledgments. Oliver Solanas Heinrichs, Managing Director of the Viking Explorers, extended a warm welcome to all attendees and introduced key sponsors. Tornia Charles from the Grenada Tourism Authority expressed gratitude to the sailors for choosing Grenada as their destination. Zara Tremlett, Marina Manager at Port Louis Marina, also conveyed her appreciation to the fleet. Special recognition was given to Sarah Evans from Spice Island Marine Services and Lera Griffin from Budget Marine for their unwavering support of the rally.

A highlight of the festivities was a culinary collaboration with Mount Cinnamon, Grenada Distillers and the Grenada Tourism Authority. Pookie Tredell, a finalist from MasterChef UK 2022, curated an unforgettable dining experience, artfully blending Grenadian and Thai flavors. This unique fusion showcased the island’s rich local produce and spices, offering guests a memorable gastronomic journey.

The Grenada Tourism Authority remains committed to supporting events like the Viking Explorers Rally, which highlight the island’s appeal as a premier sailing destination. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all participants and look forward to welcoming future editions of the rally to our shores.