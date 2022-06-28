Grenada implements selective water shutdown ahead of PTC2

Water distribution networks across Grenada will be selectively shut down by the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) starting at 5 p.m.

During the passage of potential tropical cyclone two later today, NAWASA determined that this was the best option for safeguarding its employees and vital infrastructure.

Water systems can be adversely affected by turbidity and dam blockages if heavy rain is expected, according to NAWASA.

Annandale, Mardigras, Morne Delice, and Chemin Valley facilities will remain open. It is expected that the water supply will resume tomorrow.

In addition, NAWASA said it would monitor weather conditions and interrupt the supply if necessary.

Meanwhile, NAWASA is grateful that Grenadians heeded its call yesterday to prepare for the disturbance’s passage by filling up and preparing themselves.