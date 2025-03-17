Grenada: Former PM, Dr Keith Mitchell, Collapses at NNP meeting

Former Grenada PM Dr Keith Mitchell Collapses at NNP Meeting

Dr. Keith Mitchell, the former Prime minister of Grenada, collapsed on Monday evening while addressing supporters of the New National Party (NNP) at a meeting in Happy Hill, Grenada.

Dr. Mitchell convened the meeting to present his response to the ongoing budget in Grenada.

Just before his collapse, Mitchell could be heard saying, Brothers and sisters, I am (blacking out). There were cheers from some in the audience, apparently thinking he stated he was backing out of the political arena.

In a response, The Office of the Prime Minister of Grenada says they are aware of the sudden collapse of Dr. The Rt. Hon Keith Mitchell, Member of Parliament for St. George Northwest at an event at the Happy Hill Secondary School.