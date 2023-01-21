Grenada: Man armed with cutlass shot and killed by police

Grenada: Man shot by police dies at hospital

An investigation has been initiated into the police shooting of a Grenadian man in Mont Toute, St George, on Thursday.

According to police, they responded to reports of an angry male.

When cops arrived at Stephen Carrington’s house, he was armed with a cutlass.

“In reaction to his actions, one of the officers discharged his handgun, and Mr Carrington was shot. He was subsequently restrained and transferred to the General Hospital for medical assistance, where he was admitted as a patient,” according to authorities.

“[He] regrettably died on Friday, January 20, 2023, while being treated for the gunshot wound at the General Hospital.”

His body will be examined by a pathologist next week.

Source : Loop News