A Grenada High Court judge sentenced a man to 43 years in prison for the murder of Lindy Skinner-Morain. In 2021, she was Grenada’s first homicide.

Calvin Frank (then 33 years old) of Springs, St George was charged with non-capital murder in June of that year.

Lindy Skinner-Morain, 38, of Jean Anglais, St George, was a food vendor. She was killed by stab wounds.

According to police investigations, the event occurred as a result of a money dispute.