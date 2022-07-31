Grenada Met Services monitoring an approaching gust front

Grenadians can expect strong winds within the next hour as a gust front passes over the country.

A gust front is a line of dangerously gusty winds created by certain weather conditions. When a downdraft from a raining thunderstorm hits the ground, it spreads out in all directions. This spreading air can move very fast, and as it spreads, it can create a gust front.

NaDMA issued the warning after strong winds from a tropical wave downed trees and a telecommunications tower earlier today and blew off roofs from several homes.

“Radar velocity recorded an average forward speed of 16 meters per second, with gusts up to 40 meters per second. NaDMA predicts winds gusting around 50 kt and heavy short-lived showers.

As a result, citizens are advised to be prepared for wind [damage] to their property.

MET Service will continue to monitor the system, according to NaDMA.