Grenada Opposition MP Delma Thomas resigns from NNP

Hon. Delma Thomas Resigns From The NNP Led By Former PM, Keith Mitchell, With Immediate Effect. This was made public through a statement sent to the media early Monday morning by Thomas.

Statement

“After prolonged considerations, and discussion with the leaders of the constituency group of St Andrew’s North West, I have tendered my resignation from the New National Party with immediate effect.

I have handed my letter of resignation to the Chairman of the NNP, Mr Oliver Joseph.

My continuation as a member of the party had become untenable following my many attempts to promote the democratization of the organization, and the consequent orchestrated backlash from an extremely small section of the party’s leadership.

My attempts to properly represent the people of St Andrew’s North West from within the organization has consequently been also frustrated.

I will remain a Member of Parliament, and through the Grace of God, intend to continue serving the people for this entire parliamentary term.

I will also remain committed to the principles of good governance, truth, and solidarity.

In short order, I will speak extensively on matters of politics, governance, and representation.

I hereby ask my people, especially those in St Andrew’s North West, to continue to hold me in their prayers.

To God be Thy Glory, Great Things he has done!”

Source : ST