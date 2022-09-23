Grenada PM Dickon Mitchell meets with the “World’s Most Powerful Girl”

Prime Minister of Grenada, the Honourable Dickon Mitchell, yesterday met with the ‘World’s Most Powerful Girl’, Zuriel Oduwole, on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 77) currently underway in New York.

Prime Minister Mitchell welcomed the opportunity to sit down with Zuriel who, over the last 9 years, has personally met with more than 30 Presidents and Prime Ministers, from Malta, Jamaica, Kenya, Croatia, Marshall Islands, Italy, to Fiji and dozens more, to proffer solutions to critical socio-economic development and existential issues of our time.

The young change leader and the Honourable Dickon Mitchell discussed matters of youth empowerment, focusing on the power of young people under 40 and the measurable global development and influence of this group, especially in the area of climate education.

Prime Minister Mitchell thanked Zuriel for her steadfast leadership at such a young age and offered congratulations on her most recent accomplishment, the Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon Award for ‘Exceptional Leadership’.

The award recognises Zuriel’s steady and consistent work over the last 10 years in education and gender development across Africa and the Caribbean; enunciating the confluence between climate and education; and, more recently, peace mediation between nations.

Zuriel Oduwole is a Californian Film Maker, Education Advocate and Presidential Advisor.