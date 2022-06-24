Grenada: PM Mitchell intends to break the vicious cycle of nepotism

Dickon Mitchell, sworn in on Friday afternoon as the 9th Prime Minister of Grenada, said he intends to break the ‘vicious cycle of nepotism’ and operate based on merit.

“The key criteria will be merit, particularly concerning the government service in all aspects. Whether it be police, teachers, nurses, doctors, or the cooks at our schools, we need to run our country based on merit, hard work, and the desire and willingness to overcome and find solutions to the challenges that face us”.

Mitchell said Grenada and its dependencies would not move forward or prosper as a people if the sole basis for job selection, promotion, or the award of contracts is party loyalty or personal loyalty.

“If we continue this approach, we will be doing ourselves and the several generations of Grenadians to come to a huge disfavour”.

“Under my leadership, I intend to break that vicious cycle of nepotism, and I am therefore using this opportunity to call on all Grenadians who have, before this, shied away from public service, who shied away from serving on boards of statutory bodies or government entities the doors are open, you are welcome”, Mitchell said.

“If you believe in serving your country, if you are a hard worker and if you have the skills and talent, we, the people of Grenada, need you. Whatever body or institution it is, we need fresh new faces with innovative ideas, driven by the common desire to make our country a better place”.

Mitchell, in his speech, called on all Grenadians to stand united together, to move Petite Martinique, Carriacou and Grenada forward.

