Grenada police have refuted rumors about the Jonty Robinson case

Jonty Robinson Grenada

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has been aware of information now circulating on social media claiming that police have detained a major businessperson and a clergyman for interrogation in connection with the late Jonty Robinson’s murder.

According to the RGPF, this information is totally false.

According to the authorities, they are aggressively following up on every lead in this case. It further noted that neither of the two individuals is of interest to it in this regard.

The RGPF advises the public to only trust credible/official sources of information.

On June 18, 2023, Josiah “Jonty” Robinson, 24, of Beaulieu, St George, was discovered dead on BBC beach.

Today was his burial service.

Back Story

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) says it is investigating the death of Josiah ‘Jonty’ Robinson, a well known member of the local LGBT community, whose body was found on a beach.

According to a police report, on Sunday, June 18 police received reports of a body floating in the sea at BBC Beach, Morne Rouge, St George.

Upon arrival, officers observed a body lying motionless on the sand. The body was later identified as Jonty Robertson, 24, of Beaulieu, St George.

He was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

Robinson’s death has left many Grenadians in dismay. The hashtag JusticeforJonty has been trending on social media since the news of his death with some suspecting that Robinson’s was targeted because of his sexual orientation.

Source : Grenada Police