Grenada police says one man fatally shot another injured in Egmont

The Royal Grenada Police Force is probing a shooting that killed one man and injured another on Carnival Monday.

Delvon Thomas, 30, of Carriacou, has been identified as the dead.

The police confirmed the August 14 incident in Egmont during a press briefing today.

The police have stated unequivocally that this homicide has nothing to do with the island’s Carnival celebrations.

This incident is still being investigated.

The (RGPF) says serious crimes did not affect Spicemas 2023 activities. In its Post Carnival media conference today, Assistant Commissioner of Police John Mitchell said there were hardly any incidents or issues relating to crime and violence specifically related to carnival.

He noted a significant reduction in the number of weapons found on persons.

Source : RGPF