Grenada signs contract with SVG Air for air services

SVG Air has signed a contract with mainland Grenada to provide air services between Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen, Grenada’s Minister of Tourism, says the Government of Grenada has reached an agreement through SVG Air’s Managing Director Paul Gravel to begin the operation of a twin otter, a 19-seat aircraft, to provide better service between mainland Grenada and Carriacou.

At the signing ceremony today, the minister stated that the twin otter has been cited as reliable for safety reasons and also for its capacity to serve Grenada better once properly handled.

There will be five-morning departures per week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Starting July 1, the flight will operate five days a week. The flight departs from St Vincent, stops in Carriacou, and then heads to Grenada.

In the first instance, the contract between the government of Grenada and SVG Air is set to expire on June 30, 2024, two years, with the hope that two years from now the contract will be reevaluated routinely for a route that is very viable.

Paul Gravel, Managing Director of SVG Air, commented on the signing, saying plans are in the works to offer not only Carriacou to Grenada but also Barbados and the Southern Grenadines to Carriacou and Grenada.