Grenada Spicemas returns after a two year break

Grenada’s carnival (Spicemas) will return this year. The festival’s return was announced by Minister of Culture Yolande Bain –Horsford on Tuesday 22 February.

Bain –Horsford during the Post Cabinet media briefing said Spicemas 2022 will take place on August 8 and 9, and will take on a blended approach with in-house and virtual audiences.

Carnival will also take place on the sister island of Carriacou with February 28 declared a public holiday for the event.

The Minister of Culture says with the return of Spicemas there will be a heavy emphasis on preserving Grenada’s culture and mitigating risk.

All COVID-19 protocols will be in place as the minister urged citizens to take the opportunity to get vaccinated.