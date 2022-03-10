Grenada suspends new CBI applications from Belarussians and Russians

The Government of Grenada has decided to temporarily suspend the acceptance of new applications from Russians and Belarussians for the Citizenship by Investment Programme with immediate effect.

The Government is closely monitoring the current situation in Ukraine and will advise of any further changes to its current policy on this matter.

A statement reads: “We thank you for understanding in this matter as we strive to preserve the integrity and reputation of the Grenada CBI Programme.”

It also stated, please contact the Citizenship-By-Investment Unit for any queries that you may have regarding this release at the following email address: [email protected]