Grenada to launch high-impact destination magazine

Grenada To Launch Destination Magazine in Partnership with Greydoor Publishing

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is proud to announce the launch of a new, high-impact destination magazine, to be created in partnership with international publishing house Greydoor Publishing. This publication marks a bold step in GTA’s ongoing mission to celebrate and share the unique stories, culture, and beauty of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique with the world.

More than just a magazine, this publication will serve as a storytelling platform that captures the true essence of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. Through vivid imagery, inspiring features, and thoughtfully curated content, the magazine will showcase what makes Grenada more than a destination. With content ranging from eco-tourism and culinary trails to wellness retreats, historical heritage, island innovation, and cultural expression, the magazine will position Grenada not only as a world-class destination but as a place where travelers can connect deeply with the land, the people, and themselves.

Making its official appearance in December 2025, the magazine will not be replacing the GTA’s existing brochure, but rather complement it, offering a richer, editorial approach to destination marketing. It is designed to elevate Grenada’s profile across international markets and will be strategically distributed at global media dinners, travel agent events, international expos, and high-level tourism engagements, ensuring the story of Grenada reaches the eyes and hearts of decision-makers and travelers alike.

“This magazine is a tribute to Grenada’s enduring spirit, its people, and the experiences that await every visitor who sets foot on our shores,” said Stacey Liburd, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “It is a reflection of what we stand for as a nation; resilience, warmth, and authenticity. Having worked with Greydoor Publishing on two highly successful publications in the past, I am thrilled to collaborate with them once again. Their editorial vision and international reach make them the ideal partner to help us bring Grenada’s story to life on a global stage.”

Ms. Tornia Charles, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Grenada Tourism Authority, also shared her thoughts on the initiative:

“This publication extends beyond a marketing tool, it’s a bold reimagining of how we present Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique to the world. We’re not only showcasing breathtaking landscapes, but also giving voice to the people and passions that make our islands truly unique. It’s about telling the story in a way that resonates, inspires, and drives travelers to choose Grenada, not just as a vacation destination, but as a meaningful experience.”

The Grenada Tourism Authority is extending an open invitation to stakeholders across all sectors, both within and beyond tourism, to be featured in this landmark publication. From boutique hoteliers and tour operators, to agriculturists, artists, restaurateurs, and innovators, this magazine will tell the stories of those who shape Grenada’s character, drive its economy, and enrich its culture.